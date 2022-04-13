The Stillwater Police Department issued a release Wednesday warning residents about a rental scam recently reported to the department by local victims.
A couple was searching on Craigslist for a property to rent after their lease expired. When they found a property listed, they contacted the phone number on the listing and finally reached the party through text message.
They received a contract to rent the property and sent the suspect a deposit. But when the couple went to move in to the home, they discovered it had recently been sold.
The couple lost thousands of dollars because of the scam, according to SPD.
The department warns that these types of scams are common and happen everywhere. They advise people to do additional research on properties listed for rent that are privately owned and managed. Most properties in Stillwater are handled by property management companies.
SPD offered some tips to help the public avoid being scammed while looking for a property to rent:
- Look up the property via Google or check property records through the Payne County Assessor’s website at paynecounty.org.
- Verify contact phone numbers on an online search engine. Scammers frequently use texting apps to avoid detection.
- Do not rely on text messaging. Speak with the party directly.
- View the property in person and ask for a walk-through with the owner or manager.
- If the property seems to be cheaper then most in the same area or the deal seems too good to be true, it probably isn’t true.
