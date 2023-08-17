On Wednesday, the Payne County District Attorney’s Office formally charged two men concerning a body found last month that Stillwater Police are investigating as a homicide.
John Thomas Helfrick Jr., 31, of Perkins, and Troy Allin Driskel, 28, of Stillwater, were each charged with one count of unlawful removal of a dead body.
According to court documents written by Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune, police were dispatched on July 21 to the 400 block of south Drury in the wooded area because a body had been located. When officers arrived, the body of a person was later identified as Dylan James Lee Lewis, 21.
Lewis’s body was found in the grassy area on the west side of Drury Street. The affidavit stated Lewis was lying face up, and his arms were outstretched above his head.
The affidavit said a loose rope ring and cordage around Lewis’s right ankle and his shirt was pulled up to his upper chest.
“His shirt was pulled up to his upper chest. There was a fixed-blade knife tucked in his waistband,”LeJeune wrote in the affidavit. “There were indications the decedent was dragged along the ground to where he was discarded. There was a large open wound at the back of the decedents head. Fresh, dark blood was beginning to coagulate on the ground around the wound.”
LeJeune said Lewis suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head. She wrote in the affidavit Lewis’s cell phone provided additional evidence. Lewis and Driskel were friends and roommates, according to LeJeune.
“They had recent heated disagreements which they agreed to settle with a physical fight,” LeJeune wrote in the affidavit.
Timeline of events according to Lewis’s phone as documented in the affidavit
- 1:30 a.m. Lewis recorded himself “showing off” a black semi-automatic firearm that was strapped to his ankle with the rope and cordage. He had a red bandana over his face to conceal his identity.
- Around 2:35 a.m. Lewis sent Driskel a video panning the area within the 400 block of S. Drury St awaiting Driskel’s arrival.
- 2:51 a.m. Driskel replied to Lewis, saying he would be there soon.
Stillwater police were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. and located the body. The departments served a high-risk search warrant at 8:20 p.m. on July 21 and arrested Driskel in the area of 100 E Mathews. Helfrick was located and arrested at approximately 2:33 a.m. on July 22.
Helfrick and Driskel will appear on the preliminary hearing docket on Oct. 2. Both defendants received court-appointed attorneys.
The News Press contacted District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas for comment on the current charges and if additional charges would be filed later. However, she didn’t respond by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.