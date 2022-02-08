Cushing voters have approved a $69.7 million school bond.
The bulk of the bond, $47,645,000 will go toward building a new elementary school (pre-kindergarten through fourth grade.)
Approval for the proposition carried by about 76 percent of the vote, 587 people voting Yes and 185 voting No.
Few votes were cast early (2 yes votes), though typical early voters could have been discouraged by poor road conditions after the winter storm. There were 10 votes by absentee mail.
Ripley voters approved a $350,000 school bond for flooring and building maintenance. It was approved with 88 Yes votes to 11 No votes. There was no absentee or early voting tallied in the Ripley election.
It will cover replacing flooring in all hallways, cafeteria in classrooms that have not recently had flooring replaced. Any leftover funds would be used to to repair, remodel or equip the classroom building.
Cushing’s new elementary school is designed with 36 classrooms, six special education classrooms, 10 resource rooms, a computer lab, a music room, an art room and a media center. It will have two gymnasiums for physical education, a full-service cafeteria with a stage and storm shelter large enough to accommodate all students.
Cushing’s other projects for the bond includes a middle school multi-purpose room/storm shelter addition at $3.65 million, a new freshman wing and stadium concession totaling $5.9 million and a new band wing and fine arts building adjacent to the Dora Hobbs Performing Arts Center at $3.13 million.
Results are not official until certified Friday by the Payne County Election board.
