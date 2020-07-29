Cushing couple creates School Supply Drive

A local family from Cushing has planned a school supply drive to assist families in need.
Reapers918 Car Club President Kameron Ralston, and his wife Shawnae, Car Club Treasurer and Planner, came together to plan a way for their organization to help their community.
The drive will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, at 1802 E. Main St. in Cushing.
“We have had a great turnout and have reached out to quite a few businesses that are interested in helping or donating,” Shawnae said.
Shawnae created this drive in the last few days and said she has received a lot of positive feedback in a short amount of time.
“We have always donated to a family or a classroom in previous years, but we wanted to take it a step further and create a drive that allowed us to reach out to others and help as many as possible,” Shawnae said.
Many people have reached out on Facebook and asked how they can help donate supplies or what they candonate.
Shawnae said people can donate supplies or monetary donations.
“We are looking for basic items that are requested in most classrooms like crayons, pencils, paper, folders, notebooks, and things of that nature,” Shawnae said. “We are also needing to find hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, but we understand how hard those are going to be to find.”
Shawnae said this supply drive is important to her and something she would like to continue in the future.
“This is important to us because we want to teach our young boys to give back, but to also show families that there are still good people in this world,” Shawnae said. “We have the ability and means to do this, and we want to be able to help a student have a successful year!”
Shawnae will also have a drop off location, which will be at Cushing Insurance located at 708 E. Main Street. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Social distancing guidelines and masks are appreciated at the School Supply Drive.
“Our goal in this drive is to help as many families as possible as well as create a group that will come back each year to help do this,” Shawnae said.
Shawnae said if anyone has any other service that would help a family prepare for a new school year to reach out to her.
Shawnae said they will be offering free haircuts students and kids only the day of the drive. Haircuts will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
“We understand it is last minute, but we hope that we are able to pull together a great amount of supplies for families and classrooms to have a successful year,” Shawnae said. “We also have a Facebook Event "Area School Supply Drive" in Cushing, OK so that anyone interested can follow for information and updates.”
