State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year.
“These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Among the dozen was William Peeper, a 10th-12th grade history teacher at Cushing High School. “Getting students to engage with the content matter and each other is really the essence of all that I do within the walls of my classroom,” Peeper said in the news release. “It is a priority of mine every new school year to develop a considerate and compassionate classroom culture in which we can all learn, grow, be challenged and show support to each other.”
Other finalists were: Kelsee Arnold, 3rd-5th grade Gifted and Talented Teacher at Spring Creek Elementary and Aspen Creek Elementary School (Broken Arrow Public Schools); Marcy Boudreaux-Johnson, kindergarten-3rd grade reading intervention teacher at Prairie Vale Elementary School (Deer Creek Public Schools); Emily Boyett, speech-language pathologist at Frontier Elementary School (Edmond Public Schools); Rob Bradshaw, 5th-8th grade orchestra instructor at Longfellow Middle School (Norman Public Schools); Julie Cryer, middle school band teacher at Jenks Middle School (Jenks Public Schools); Traci Manuel, 10th grade advanced English II teacher at Booker T. Washington High School (Tulsa Public Schools); Rexanne McCrary, 11th-12th grade AP language and composition teacher and virtual English teacher at Union High School (Union Public Schools); Tenille Mehl, 4th-5th grade school counselor at Pioneer Elementary School (Noble Public Schools); Julie Osburn, 2nd grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School (Pryor Public Schools); Steven Smith, high school art teacher at Life Ready Center (Lawton Public Schools) and Alona Whitebird, high school social studies teacher at Southmoore High School (Moore Public Schools).
The 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers. Teacher of the Year finalists are selected by a cross-section of leading educators, lawmakers and civic leaders representing all regions of the state.
The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, will continue touring Oklahoma until July.
Hofmeister was joined by the finalists during an announcement today at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
