CUSHING – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 22-year-old Cushing man, alleging he injured a two-month-old child.
Cody Dean Floyd was arrested Tuesday without incident, according to OSBI, and is currently being held in Payne County Jail facing a child abuse charge.
"The baby’s mom took the baby to the Cushing Hospital on Monday evening because he was inconsolable," the report reads. "Upon examination, medical staff diagnosed internal injuries and the baby was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment. The Payne County District Attorney’s Office requested that the OSBI investigate."
