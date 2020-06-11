Robert Eugene Stallings Jr., 33, of Cushing, has been charged in Payne County District Court with domestic abuse.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, this is the second and subsequent time he has been charged with domestic abuse.
Court documents stated at 4:15 a.m. on May 30, Cushing Police Officer Christopher Haywood was dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Oak St. in Cushing for a disturbance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the reporting party said it sounded as though a woman was screaming. Haywood arrived on scene and made contact with the reporting party, who pointed to a motorhome.
“While approaching the motor home, I heard a woman shouting stop,” Haywood wrote.
The affidavit said Haywood announced his presence and the woman responded with, “come and get me.”
The officer alleged he saw Stallings grabbing the victim by the hair. The officer ordered Stallings out of the motorhome.
The affidavit said the victim was crying and demanding Stallings to leave her alone.
Stallings went outside to speak with another officer while Haywood stayed with the victim. Once the victim calmed down, she alleged she had been sleeping on the bed, when Stallings demanded she unlock her phone so he could look at the messages.
According to the report, the victim told the officer she refused to unlock her phone. Then, Stallings slammed her against the wall. The alleged victim told officers she tried to push back, but Stallings bit her right hand, just above her thumb. The victim showed Haywood her right hand. The officer observed a mark consistent with a bite mark.
“It did have individual, red tooth indentations, which did draw a small amount of blood,” Haywood wrote in the affidavit.
The victim continued to tell the officer what happened. She said Stallings tried to drag her out of the bed. While she was being dragged, she said her right leg was scraped against the bed's wood frame.
Pictures were taken of the victim’s injuries.
According to the affidavit, Haywood asked Stallings what had happened. Stallings alleged the victim bit herself, and then stated he didn’t touch the victim.
“I reminded Stallings I witnessed him grabbing her. Stallings stated he was reaching past her,” Haywood wrote.
Stallings was placed under arrest and transported to the Cushing City Jail.
