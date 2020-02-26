Cushing man accused of pawning stolen property

Douglas Linebarger, 35, was arrested on suspicion after a trailer was damaged and items from the trailer were reported missing.
Officer Bobby Miller was dispatched to the 1000 block of Fairlawn Road regarding a larceny report.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Miller made contact with the owner of the rental property, who advised the officer that she and her husband live in Texas, but come back once a month.
When the owner arrived, she alleged there was damage around the door locking mechanism.
The owner said there was damage around the door when she arrived. She said there were items missing from inside the trailer, including a Six Line amp, a Power Smart push mower and a post hole driver
The owner said she hadn’t been to the property since December.
According to the affidavit, the owner told Miller she believed her neighbor to be involved in the burglary.
Miller made contact with Linebarger, whose residence is approximately 30 yards from trailer that was reported to be robbed.
According to the affidavit, Linebarger said he hadn’t noticed anything and that he’d keep an eye out.
Miller said he ran Linebarger’s name through a pawn shop app on his computer. The app showed that on Jan. 6, Linebarger pawned a Six Line Amp at 33 Pawn in Perkins.
According to the affidavit, Miller questioned Linebarger again and he denied knowing of the burglary. But when asked about the pawn shop, Linebarger allegedly admitted to breaking into the residence twice.
Miller went to Mike's Pawn, and according to the sales ticket, the items were sold Jan. 3 after a 30-day hold had expired. Miller said he was told that Linebarger had claimed to own the item for two weeks.
Officer Miller later responded to 33 Pawn about the items sold there Jan. 6 after a 30-day hold expired. Miller said he was told Linebarger had claimed to own the stolen property for eight years.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000. A court date has not been set in Linebarger’s case.
