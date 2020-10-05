Cushing man accused of running another man over after altercation

A Cushing man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property.
Gerald Ray Walker, 38, was accused of running someone over and damaging their property.
Cushing Officer David Smith was dispatched to the 900 block of E. Walnut St. regarding a man who attempted to run another man over with his vehicle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the original report said the suspect’s vehicle was a small blue Honda.
Smith and Officer Alex Gegen arrived on scene at 4:25 p.m. and made contact with a few witnesses.
“They advised the suspect was in a blueish Toyota and had left going westbound in Walnut,” Smith alleged in the affidavit.
Sgt. Carson Watts and Officer Sara Reynolds went to locate the suspect and vehicle.
“The suspect was identified by the victim as ‘G’ or Gerald and later identified by officers as Gerald Walker,” Smith alleged.
Walker was located at his residence by Watts and Reynolds and Gegen and Smith made contact with the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim was bleeding from his left upper arm and forearm.
The victim alleged he had purchased a vehicle from Walker that was recently impounded. He alleged Walker came to his residence and began banging on the front door.
According to the affidavit, Walker was asked to leave by the victim, but Walker refused and became irate.
The victim allegedly told Smith he grabbed a knife for self-defense, but concealed it from Walker.
Smith wrote in the affidavit he was told by the victim that the victim stepped onto his lawn when Walker accelerated his car, attempting to run him over.
The victim said he didn’t have enough time to move out of the way, but ‘was able to jump up.’ the victim was struck by the car and landed on the windshield, shattering it.
According to the affidavit, the victim ran into his residence to get away from Walker.
Smith alleged he made contact with two witnesses who alleged a man did run the victim over, and then chased after the victim and then left and got a brick from the neighbors house.
Walker was accused of throwing the brick through one of the victim’s windows before driving off.
Smith said he met with a third witness who corroborated the story.
Officer Smith responded to the location of Sgt. Watts.
Watts advised the officer that Walker alleged the victim threw the knife at him, but in retaliation he hit the victim with his car.
According to the affidavit, Watts said Walker was inside the residence using the restroom after talking with officers.
“Watts and I knocked on the door several times in an attempt to get Gerald to come outside. However, we were unsuccessful,” Smith wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Walker was informed the victim wanted to press charges against him.
Smith alleged it was undetermined if Walker had fled out the back of the residence or was just refusing to cooperate.
Bond has been set in the amount of $5,000 and a court date has not been set at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.