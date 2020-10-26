Cushing man accused of spanking child with wooden board

Colton Levi Farris, 24, Cushing, was charged with child abuse and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Investigator Rockford Brown with the Payne County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Justin Henninger initiated the investigation into the allegations.
On July 13, Henninger met with the legal guardians of the 5-year-old child.
The woman alleged she was watching the child June 29 and noticed bruising on the lower back and backside of the child.
According to the affidavit, the child’s pants were pulled down and more bruising was located. Pictures were taken at that time by her cellphone.
The mother of the child and Farris were living on the reporting party’s property.
When confronted about the bruising on the child, it was said that Farris had been spanking the child.
The two were ordered to leave the property. The male half of the reporting party located two pieces of wood on the top of the refrigerator.
According to the affidavit, one piece of wood appeared to be a wooden stake and had the child’s name on it.
“The other piece of wood was a 1x6 inch board with a handle cut into it,” Brown wrote in the affidavit.
The child was interviewed at the Saville Center on July 16. Brown observed the forensic interview.
The affidavit said the child told the interviewer her mom and dad had been spanking and hurting her.
It was said a belt, wood and hand were used to spank the child.
The affidavit said the child alleged Farris spanked her on the bottom and it always happened at her house.
It also said Farris made the child pull her pants down and spanked her on her bare bottom with the wood.
Farris was interviewed by the Department of Human Services and he denied making the child pull down her pants, but he did admit to spanking her.
The affidavit said Farris stopped spanking the child after the mother told him he left bruises.
Judge Michael Kulling put bond in the amount of $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.