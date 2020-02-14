Cushing man allegedly stabs himself in the leg

A Cushing man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Feb. 1.
James Calvin Baker, 22, was arrested on Feb. 1 in connection to a possible stabbing.
Officer Garvis Thomas, a Cushing police officer, arrived at the 400 block E. Walnut St. in reference to a woman being stabbed.
According to the affidavit, when Thomas arrived on the scene, they were advised the suspect had left prior to their arrival.
Marilyn Godwin, the reporting party, told officers the perpetrator’s name was James Baker and he was wearing a red coat.
A woman was found on the scene holding her left arm with blood coming out. She was later identified as Traci Donaldson.
Donaldson was taken to Hillcrest Hospital by EMS for further treatment.
Baker was located at his residence and placed under arrest. Officer David Smith placed Baker in handcuffs.
According to the affidavit, Baker was complaining of pain from stabbing himself in the right leg. There was blood coming from his right thigh. Baker was transported to HHC by EMS.
Baker told Thomas that he went to speak with Donaldson and that she was his “baby momma.”
According to the affidavit, “Baker advised he was upset with Donaldson, so he began stabbing his leg. Baker further advised Donaldson stepped in an attempt to stop him from stabbing himself and he accidentally stabbed her in the arm.”
Donaldson told officers Baker showed up to speak with her and she asked him to leave. He allegedly forced her into a sitting position and when she said to leave, he grabbed scissors and stabbed himself in the leg.
Donaldson received a running stitch for her wound on her arm.
At 7:57 a.m. Officer Cody Carpenter located the object used and described it as needle nose pliers. The pliers were placed in a temporary evidence locker.
Baker had a Payne County warrant for his arrest on a non-related incident. Baker was placed under arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for the Payne County warrant.
Baker posted bond in the amount of $5,000. He appears back in court on March 17.
