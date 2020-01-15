Cushing man arrested for failure to appear in court

On Jan. 7, Thomas Lee Mays was ordered to appear in court for violating the sex offender registry. After Mays failed to appear, Judge Stephen Kistler issued a bench warrant for failure to appear on Jan. 8. Kistler set bond in the amount of $15,000.
On Feb 5, 2019, Officer Alex Gegen was informed by records keeper Susan Dooley, that she received information that Mays was staying in Cushing.
Mays was registered as a sex offender in Agra, but he was not registered in Cushing, according to Dooley.
Law enforcement went to the residence Mays was staying at in Cushing, and once confronted, Mays denied staying there.
The officer in the affidavit wrote that he “asked Mays how long he has been at the residence.
Mays stated he did not live there, but was “staying there during the day to take care of his mother that lived at the residence.”
A witness came out of the residence while Mays was speaking to the officers. The witness informed officers that Mays had been living at the Cushing residence for a month and a half. Mays said he didn’t register because he didn’t know what he had to do in order to register.
Mays was placed under arrest for failure to register as a sex offender and transported to Cushing Jail on Feb. 5, 2019. Mays was booked without incident.
