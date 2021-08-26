A Cushing man was arrested after he reported his phone had been hacked as a reason he’s been receiving child pornography for the last five years from “different people.”
Matthew James Albright, 25, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
Cushing Officer Garvis Thomas was dispatched to the police lobby Aug. 24 to speak with Albright.
“Albright advised his email had been hacked in the past, approximately five years ago. Albright further advised his roommate had his phone and was refusing to give it back to him,” Thomas wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Albright allegedly said he came to the department to report because he got “scared” after his roommate found the photos. The affidavit said his old phone had approximately 150 child porn photos on it.
“Albright explained he was saving the photos because he was eventually going to come and report it to the police. When asked why he waited so long, Albright advised he was scared,” Thomas wrote. “Albright advised he would sometimes look at the emails to determine the source of where they were coming from.”
Thomas wrote that he was told Albright said he was unaware that there were photos on his new phone, because they are automatically saved.
According to the affidavit, Albright consented to having his phone searched by law enforcement, and said photos would be found. Thomas wrote that Albright was asked how he knew the photos depicted children, and he said “he could tell.”
Albright said the photos depicted children approximately 3 years old in various sexual activities.
“When asked if he took screenshots of the photos or downloaded them, Albright advised he downloads them,” Thomas wrote.
The affidavit said the photo dates started in February of 2017 until June of this year. Albright told officers he doesn’t view the photos.
Thomas said Albright changed his story multiple times. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Cushing City Jail.
Bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.
