Cushing man arrested for second-degree burglary

William Cecil Wilson, 40, of Cushing, was arrested in connection to an unknown man entering Old Town Mini Storage in Cushing.
Officer Garvin Thomas arrived on scene and identified Wilson. He said he observed a large knife on Wilson’s right hip.
For officer safety, Thomas asked Wilson if he could remove the knife. Wilson allowed the officer to remove the knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Thomas noticed a clear baggie while removing the knife off Wilson. The affidavit said Wilson told the officer it was “dope.”
Thomas asked Wilson what the drug was and the affidavit said Wilson told the officer it was “meth.”
Wilson was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, “I asked Wilson which storage units he unlawfully entered. And he stated, ‘the ones without locks on them.’ Wilson informed me the brown bag and black bag came from different storage units,” Thomas wrote in the affidavit.
Thomas also found a clear bag with marijuana in it. Wilson didn’t have a marijuana card.
The affidavit said the items were returned to the storage unit and Wilson was transported to the Cushing jail.
Wilson was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and burglary in the second degree.
He entered a plea of not guilty and bond was set at $10,000. Wilson will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 1.
