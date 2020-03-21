Cushing man arrested for third degree burglary

Officers were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Wilson Avenue in Cushing regarding an attempted robbery.
Justin Taylor Cress, 21, of Cushing, was arrested in connection to a call about a robbery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the reporting party described the suspect as a white man, wearing a black jacket and orange hat. The reporting party told dispatch the suspect was trying to break into different vehicles.
Officer Garvis Thomas made contact with Cress at 8:12 a.m. at Third Street and Independence Place walking north.
According to the affidavit, Cress was holding several items. His pockets appeared to be full of miscellaneous items.
Thomas noted in the affidavit Cress consented to being searched. The officer found a small black container in the waistband in his pants. Inside the black container was Adderall.
According to the affidavit, Cress said he didn’t have a prescription for the Adderall and received them from a friend.
Cress was also found with six pairs of sunglasses, loose change, two checkbooks and a Canon digital camera.
“Cress advised he found all the items walking around town,” the affidavit said.
At 8:20 a.m., Cress was placed under arrest by officer Thomas. Officer Cody Carpenter confirmed the pills in the black container to be Adderall.
“Cress advised the only items he stole were the checkbooks and camera. Cress further advised he took both items from the same vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Officer Kyle Wright transported Cress to the Cushing Police Department Jail where he was booked without incident.
Officer Thomas went to the reporting parties address to gather more information.
According to the affidavit, the witness recalled seeing Cress attempt to get into multiple vehicles that morning.
At 8:45 a.m., Thomas arrived at 802 Parkview Dr. to return the stolen checkbook and camera. The victim didn’t want to press charges.
Thomas made contact with four people in the neighborhood of the reporting party. The four people checked their vehicles and found they were secured and nothing was missing.
Three people chose to press charges against Cress for attempted burglary.
Cress was charged with two counts of burglary third degree, three counts of attempted burglary third degree and one count of knowingly concealing stolen properties.
Cress had court on Tuesday where he had to appear with counsel, bond was set at $10,000.
