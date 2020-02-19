Cushing man charged with assault

A Cushing man was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2018.
Herbert Joe Fox III, 26, allegedly attacked his girlfriend for not showing him her phone.
On Oct. 2, 2018, Officer Frank Edwards was dispatched to the Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing for a disturbance call.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Edwards made contact with Tara Fowler at HHC.
Fowler is Fox's girlfriend, who alleged he became physical with her during an altercation.
She told Edwards she was under the covers watching a TV show on her phone.
Fox asked Fowler what she was doing. When she told him she was watching a movie, she said he didn’t believe her.
According to Fowler, Fox called her a “lying cheating w----” and attempted to confiscate the phone.
Fowler said Fox put her in a chokehold in order to obtain the phone. Fowler admitted to officer Edwards she attempted to poke Fox in the eyes so he would release her. She also elbowed Fox in the face.
She said that was when Fox began punching her and slammed her head against the wall.
Fowler said when she told Fox he was hurting her, he stopped. Blood could be seen coming from her head.
According to the affidavit, in Fowler’s statement she said while Fox had ahold of her, she bit him.
Fowler also told officers Fox attempted to clean the blood off her face. She then went into the bathroom and called her mom to come take her to the hospital.
According to the affidavit, Fowler was unsure if she wanted to press charges in the beginning. By the end of her interview with Edwards, she decided to press charges.
Edwards observed Fowler's injuries. According to his report, she had a laceration and swelling above her right eyebrow. She also had swelling swelling below the right eye. She didn’t have any petechial hemorrhaging.
Officer Edwards attempted to make contact with Fox. He wasn’t able to reach Fox in person at his residence or by phone.
Fox was originally charged with a misdemeanor of domestic assault and battery. On Jan. 13, the misdemeanor case was transferred to a felony case.
Fox pleaded not guilty to the charges he was accused of. He will have a preliminary hearing on March 2.
