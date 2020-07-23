Cushing man charged with child sexual abuse

A Cushing man was arrested and charged with three counts of child sexual abuse stemming from 2016 and 2019.
Jerry Lee Watkins, 51, was arrested July 17, at his residence in Cushing.
Rockford Brown, an investigator for Payne County Sheriff's Office observed an interview with a minor at the Saville Center. The interview of the 12-year-old minor occurred on July 7.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the minor disclosed being molested by Watkins, and he made the minor watch pornography at his residence when he lived in Drumright.
According to the minor’s testimony, Watkins was accused of showing his genitals to the witness and another child, and requesting they touch him.
The witness disclosed comments made by Watkins when the witness didn’t want to engage in the inappropriate touching.
The witness told the interviewer both children ended up doing what Watkins asked of them.
Both minor victims were asked to kiss each other by Watkins, they both said no. This particular incident occurred when Watkins was living in Drumright, according to the witness.
The first witness said Watkins would have the witness watch pornography of men and women “making babies.” This would occur on either his phone or television.
On July 15, Brown observed a second interview, with a 13-year-old victim.
The second witness disclosed being molested multiple times by Watkins at his residence in Cushing.
The alleged victim said the instances happened after the wife of Watkins moved out of the residence.
According to the affidavit, Watkins used sexual devices on the minor’s body.
“Watkins had done this on multiple occasions both on top and underneath the child’s clothing,” Brown said in the affidavit.
The child told the interviewer it made her feel gross when things happened.
The second witness was also shown pornography by a Samsung phone or a TV connected to a laptop.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Watkins kept a black bag in the closet. In the bag were sexual devices and women's lingerie.
The witness said Watkins would wear see-through underwear lingerie, and he tried to get the child to wear it as well, but said it was refused.
The child said Watkins would “act gross” and attempt to “play around" with the witness.
Brown made contact with the estranged wife of Watkins, who alleged Watkins did have a pornography addiction and a fetish for wearing women’s lingerie that contributed to their separation.
On July 17, a search warrant was conducted at the apartment Watkins has been staying at.
He was arrested outside the residence when officers arrived.
Brown alleged in the affidavit the black bag victim two spoke about was found in the master bedroom closet.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Watkins on Tuesday.
Bond was set at $50,000 and a no contact order was made.
Watkins will be in court Tuesday afternoon.
