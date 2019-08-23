According to court records, on Aug. 9 a woman went to the Cushing Police Department in reference to a domestic assault.
The woman said her husband, Roy Lee Wilkerson Jr. of Cushing, assaulted her during the prior night at their residence. She said she and Wilkerson began arguing and he then charged at her with an aggressive manner, and the woman said she slapped him to stop him from charging her, the written affidavit states.
The woman then said Wilkerson pinned her down on the bed and started hitting her, and she was pushing and kicking him to get him off of her. The woman then told the officer that when she was able to get away from Wilkerson, she gathered their three kids and got into the car, but realized she didn’t have the keys so had to re-enter the house. She said she found Wilkerson in the bathroom and knocked on the door asking for her keys, when Wilkerson then exited the bathroom and pinned her back down on the bed.
The affidavit reads that Wilkerson then began choking the woman, making it hard for her to breathe. The woman said she was able to get away, grab the keys and get to her vehicle where she called the police. The woman said she had gone to the parking lot of the police station, and was contacted by an officer who told her to return to her residence. She said she dropped her kids off at a friend’s house and returned home. She said she hadn’t wanted to press charges at that time, and that Wilkerson agreed to leave the residence.
The woman then told the officer that she went to get her kids and returned home, but found Wilkerson asleep on the couch. The woman and the kids slept in her bedroom with the door locked for the night. The woman then said on the morning of Aug. 9 that Wilkerson needed a ride to work, and she agreed to take him and had him sit in the back seat. While on the way, Wilkerson began calling the woman a “whore” and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face. Wilkerson then said, “now you can press charges on me.” The woman dropped him off at work then went straight to the police department.
The officer writes that after speaking with the woman, officers went to where Wilkerson worked and spoke with Wilkerson. He said he and his wife had gotten into a physical altercation on Aug. 8 and that the woman had given him a ride to work the next morning. He denied slapping the woman while she was driving him to work. Wilkerson was then placed under arrest and transported to jail.
Wilkerson was charged on Aug. 12 with one count of domestic assault by strangulation, one count of domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor children and one count of domestic assault and battery.
He appeared in court on Aug. 13, and part of the special conditions of the bond are so that Wilkerson can’t have contact with the victim, and the matter was set for Sept. 10. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation can carry a penalty of not less than one year nor more than three years or a fine of $3,000 or both, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child is punishable by not less than six months nor more than one year and/or by a fine of up to $5,000 and domestic assault and battery is punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.