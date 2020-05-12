Cushing man charged with domestic assault

Andrew Paul Phelps, of Cushing, was charged with domestic assault and battery.
At 8:55 a.m. March 16, officers were dispatched to 1432 E. Oak St. in Cushing.
Officer Garvis Thomas observed Phelps walking from the mentioned address.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Phelps was walking with his hands in his pockets. Thomas ordered Phelps to walk toward him and take his hands out of his pocket. He didn’t comply.
According to the affidavit, Thomas removed his firearm for officer safety and once again ordered for Phelps to stop reaching into his pockets.
Sgt. Jack Ford arrived on scene and Thomas holstered his firearm. He placed Phelps in handcuffs.
Thomas asked Phelps what happened, and Phelps responded with, “go talk to her she will tell you,” the affidavit said.
Thomas went into the residence and spoke with the potential victim. She told the officer she woke up and noticed $20 missing.
The victim questioned Phelps about the missing money, and the two began to argue. She told the officer she went to check on her dogs and while doing so, Phelps tried to slam her in the door. She also said Phelps used his right hand to hit her on the left side of her face.
The affidavit said Thomas did observe redness on the victim’s jaw. The victim said she was hit a couple times by Phelps.
According to the affidavit, the victim said after Phelps hit her, he pushed her to the ground. He stood over her and cursed and yelled at her.
The victim wasn’t interested in answering questions for the Lethality Assessment. She was given a Wings of Hope card.
Thomas noticed a child in the residence when he was speaking with the victim. The victim said her roommate was babysitting.
According to the affidavit, the roommate observed Phelps standing over the victim. She said she was in the shower when she heard yelling.
Phelps denied hitting the victim. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
A glass pipe was found with burnt residue in Phelps' truck. The officer said this is common with inhaling illegal drugs.
Phelps will appear in court on May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.