Cushing man charged with failure to register as a sex offender

A Cushing man being investigated during a possible burglary attempt is also being charged with failure to register as a sex offender this week in Payne County District Court.
Eli Jerome Lemon, 30, also faces a count of burglary in the third degree. He was already awaiting court proceedings for failure to register after a 2018 charge when he was arrested last week.
According to the Cushing Police Department’s probable cause affidavit, the police presence had been increased around the Cushing Aquatic Center last week due to reports of burglaries in the area. An officer wrote that while conducting surveillance in the area, a black male was spotted checking a car door handle, but it wouldn’t open. The officer said the man went back to his car, moved to a different parking spot, got out of the vehicle and checked the door handle of a different vehicle. That door was opened, according to the officer, and the man entered the vehicle.
The officer began to approach the man and recognized Eli Lemon from previous encounters, according to the report. While detained, Lemon told the officer that his girlfriend’s car had been broken into previously and he was attempting to retrieve stolen items. After speaking to one of the owner’s of the vehicle, Lemon was placed under arrest.
Back at the station officer checked Lemon’s current living situation against his registration and found that Lemon had failed to register that he is living inside Cushing City limits, according to the report.
Lemon posted bond July 21 in Payne County District Court. He is awaiting a Sept. 17 court date for his earlier charge.
According to a 2018 Kush1600 story, Lemon was convicted in Texas of indecent exposure.
