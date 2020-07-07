Cushing man charged with feloniously pointing firearm

A Cushing man was charged with two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, along with other charges.
James Garland Wilkerson, 37, of Cushing, was arrested in the 1000 block of E. 13th St. in Cushing.
Cushing officer Jerrod Livergood was dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Broadway St. in reference to threats to kill.
“I was advised that James Wilkerson threatened the reporting parties with a gun and left the scene in a two tone Ford F150 that was black and tan,” Livergood wrote in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilkerson was separated from his wife, and showed up at her residence.
A male that is seeing the ex-wife was at the residence at the time of the alleged incident.
Livergood was told that Wilkerson showed up knocking on the door. At first they tried to ignore the knocking, they said, But, a crashing sound outside prompted the reporting parties to look outside.
The affidavit said the male victim saw a man breaking a second window then returning to a two tone truck. He alleged the male had a black revolver style pistol, and was pointing it at both him and the woman victim.
The male on scene said he was told by Wilkerson to “get back in the house motherf-----.”
At this time the male said he went inside to retrieve keys to a vehicle, when the female victim went outside.
According to the affidavit, Wilkerson was wearing a white tank top shirt and ball cap.
The male victim alleged the woman and Wilkerson exchanged words, while the gun was still pointed at them from the driver’s side of the truck.
“I observed a broken passenger side front and rear window on a 2015 Ford F150 that was parked in the driveway,” Livergood wrote in the affidavit.
Livergood spoke with the female victim, who confirmed the same details as the male victim.
She alleged Wilkerson said, “I’ll kill you too b----, or something very close to that statement.”
The woman told the officer she wasn’t close enough to identify the gun, but she knew Wilkerson owned a .45 revolver pistol.
Officer Livergood arrived on scene at the 1000 block of E. 13th St. He made contact with Wilkerson. The officer noted Wilkerson was wearing a white tank top shirt when he came outside.
The affidavit said Wilkerson wanted to remain silent, he was placed under arrest for threats to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm and vandalism.
The revolver was a six shot that was emptied by another officer. The gun was seized for evidence.
The female victim provided screenshots of messages she received prior to the incident.
The Payne County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of transmitting threatening electronic messages, molesting a motor vehicle, and two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 and had special conditions of no contact with the victim.
He entered into a plea of not guilty on June 24, and will appear in court on Aug. 3.
