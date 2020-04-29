Cushing man charged with possession of a stolen vehicle

Brandon Michael Ray Thompson, 39, of Cushing, was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle.
On April 1, officer Alex Gegen was dispatched to the Cushing Walmart in regards to a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the vehicle was a 2008 red Toyota Corolla with Oklahoma tags.
Gegen was told by communications that the vehicle had been stolen out of Stillwater. He went into Walmart to see if there was any video footage while another officer stayed with the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, while officer Gegen was waiting for surveillance footage, a male entered the vehicle.
Gergen was on his way to his patrol car when he was advised the vehicle was in motion.
The affidavit said Gergen was able to get behind the suspect while he left the east entrance of Walmart.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle went westbound out of the parking lot and stopped at a traffic light. The light turned green and the vehicle continued westbound.
The affidavit said Gegen conducted a felony traffic stop. The other officer yelled commands over the PA system and Thompson complied.
Thompson was placed in investigative detention while the suspected stolen vehicle was searched. The affidavit said a DOC inmate ID with Thompson’s name on it was found in the vehicle.
Thompson advised both officers he didn’t want to speak with them. He was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.
He appeared in court on Tuesday for announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.