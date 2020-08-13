Cushing man charged with stalking

A Cushing man has been charged with stalking his estranged wife.
Stephen Michael Whitebird, 48, of Cushing, was charged this week in Payne County District Court with stalking.
Cushing Officer Garvis Thomas was dispatched at 5:21 a.m. Aug. 8, to the 1000 block of E. Oak Street for a violation of a protective order.
According to the affidavit, the victim left for work and observed a truck similar to the one her estranged husband drove. The truck was white with “KW” on the side.
The victim said the truck left prior to the arrival of the officer and she didn’t have any photos of the truck.
The officer advised the victim to take photos of the truck or Whitebird the next time it happened. She said she would.
The victim was placed on the “extra patrol list” and the incident was documented.
At 11:36 p.m. the same day, Thomas was dispatched to the residence again for another violation.
The victim advised dispatch that the truck just left the residence and went south on Highland Avenue.
The victim described the truck she saw as white with “KW” on the side and a bunch of tools in the back.
“I was already traveling north on Highland when this occurred. I observed the vehicle still traveling south on Highland and Broadway Street,” Thomas alleged in the affidavit.
The officer activated his emergency lights and made contact with the truck at S. Highland Avenue and E. 9th Street.
“As I approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Stephen Whitebird, made the statement, ‘she invited me over.’ I had Whitebird exit the vehicle,” Thomas wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Whitebird told police the victim had been messaging him all day, asking him to come over.
Whitebird said they were messaging through Twitter all day.
The officer asked to see the messages, but Whitebird said he deleted them for the victim’s safety.
Thomas asked Whitebird if he was in the driveway of the victim’s residence.
Whitebird said he was, because the victim invited him over. He alleged the victim said the protective order was lifted.
The officer asked again for proof of their messaging. Whitebird showed the officer twitter posts not related to the victim, according to the affidavit.
“Dispatch confirmed the protection order was still valid. At approximately 23:48 hours, I placed Whitebird under arrest for two counts of violation of a protection order,” Thomas wrote.
In July, Whitebird was charged with three counts of violating a protective order. Those charges were dismissed Tuesday.
Whitebird will appear in court Sept. 8.
