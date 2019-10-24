Alphonzo Devers Jr., 19, of Cushing, was charged on Thursday with unlawful delivery of a controlled drug, according to court records.
According to a written affidavit, Stillwater Police Department officers were contacted by a confidential informant telling them methamphetamine could be purchased from Devers. The informant contacted Devers through Facebook Messenger and set up a meeting. The informant was driven to a location near 6th and Jefferson, where officers observed Devers sitting in a vehicle. The officers watched as the informant walked to the vehicle, and a transaction was made between the two.
After the “bust word” was said, surveillance units moved in on the vehicle. Police ordered Devers to get out of the passenger seat, as a woman was in the driver’s seat. Devers said the woman had only given him a ride, and she was allowed to leave the scene.
Devers was then transported to SPD without incident. A clear zip top container that held a crystal substance tested positive for two grams of methamphetamine. Devers appeared in court on Thursday and the matter was set to continue Nov. 27.
This crime is punishable by not less than two nears nor more than life in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
Stillwater man charged with child neglect, violating protective order
A Stillwater man, John Henry Land III, 28, was charged Wednesday with one count of child neglect and one count of violating a protective order, according to court records.
A written affidavit states that Stillwater Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex on Perkins Road after a woman called police after Land reportedly left their 2-year-old son home alone in an apartment.
The officer writes that once arriving at the complex, they found Land in the parking lot. Officers asked him if he had left his 2 year old home alone, and he said he hadn’t. He was visibly shaking and very nervous. Officers asked Land where he had gone, and he said he had gone to a few businesses in the area to ask about a job. He said he had left his son with a man who lived at the complex.
The officer writes that Land said his son was asleep in a crib when he left, and said he was gone for 15 minutes before coming home and finding that the man he left his son with had left the apartment. Land did not seem concerned with having left his son home alone, the officer writes. The officer could smell alcohol on Land, who said he had a drink in the morning.
The woman told the officers she had been at work all day and had called Land to check on their son. She said she couldn’t get a hold of him, which she thought was strange because he was watching their son. When she got back to the apartment, she said the door was unlocked and she found her son home alone in the apartment. She had called police thinking Land had maybe been arrested for a warrant being out on him, but he showed back up to the apartment while she was on the phone and they started to argue.
The officer writes that it is believed Land was gone for around an hour. The officer writes that dispatch told him that the woman had an active Victim Protective Order on Land out of Minnesota. Land was placed under arrest for violating the protective order and for child neglect.
Neglect of a child, a felony, is punishable by imprisonment in the DOC not exceeding life imprisonment, or by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by a fine of not less that $500 nor more than $5,000, or both such fine and imprisonment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.