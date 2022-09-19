A Cushing man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday morning.
Carson Boyle was 6 miles west of Kellyville in Creek County when the wreck occurred at around 6:15 a.m.
Boyle, 19, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup eastbound of State Highway 33. His vehicle departed the roadway to the right and rolled three times, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
He was ejected, according to OHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Creek County EMS.
The wreck remains under investigation. According to the report, the weather was clear and the roadway was dry, seat belts were equipped but not in use and the airbags deployed.
The OHP, Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Creek County EMS and Freedom Hill Fire Department responded to the wreck.
