A Cushing resident was killed Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision on State Highway 33 at Range Road.
Bryan K McBrayer, 53, of Cushing, was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple injuries. Another driver was injured and transported from Stillwater Medical to Saint Frances in Tulsa, and a third was treated and released at SMC.
McBrayer was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback eastbound on SH33.
Valerie L Luttrell, 65, of Perkins, was driving 2010 Chevy Malibu behind McBrayer.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, McBrayer crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck Colt M Lynes, 34, of Oklahoma City, driving a 2021 Chevy Colorado westbound on SH33 head on.
Luttrell then struck McBrayer.
Lynes and Luttrell were both transported to Stillwater Medical by LifeNet. Lynes was transported to Saint Francis with head, leg and trunk internal injuries and listed in good condition. Luttrell was treated for trunk internal injuries and released.
McBrayer was pronounced deceased by responders on scene. He was transported by Dighton Marler Funeral Home to their facility in Stillwater.
OHP is currently investigating McBrayer's condition prior to the collision and the cause of the collision is also under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.