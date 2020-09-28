A Cushing man was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after being struck by a vehicle.
Cushing police were dispatched at 8:28 a.m. to the Shamrock Service Station regarding a vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a pedestrian.
The victim's name is not released at this time, but he is a 53-year-old white male.
According to Cushing Police Chief Charles Claxton, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
The vehicle continued east and struck two street signs before coming to rest in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
The driver of the pickup was detained by police and released after a blood test and questioning.
"Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the Payne County District Attorney who will decide whether any formal criminal charges will be filed," Claxton wrote in the press release.
The Cushing Police Department was assisted by Cushing Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.
