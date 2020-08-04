Cushing man received 90 days in the Payne County Jail after entering into a no contest plea to forcible oral sodomy, Tuesday afternoon.
The reason behind the plea agreement is unknown at this time.
Wuilfrido Hernal Castillo, 46, was charged with child sexual abuse or in the alternative: forcible oral sodomy.
A no contest plea is still a guilty plea, but the defendant isn't admitting guilt.
The punishment for Castillo was 20 years in the Department of Corrections with all that time suspended except 90 days.
Castillo was represented by Charles Merle Gile. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.
A six-year-old victim accused Castillo of abuse in 2017. The abuse occurred in 2016.
Castillo had a jury trial set for Aug 24, that date was stricken May 19.
In court, Vincent said the state didn’t want to recommend this range of punishment for Castillo.
