Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.