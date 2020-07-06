Cushing PD and OSBI investigating weekend death

The Cushing Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a woman who was found Sunday in the pond at Memorial Park.
Cushing Police Chief Charles Claxton released a press release on Monday through their Facebook Page.
“On July 5, 2020, at 9:14 a.m., Cushing Police received a 911 call telling the dispatcher that a person had been found in the duck pond at Memorial park,” Claxton wrote.
The victim was identified as 44-year-old Tonya Carter, of Cushing. The press release said Carter’s body was found deceased near the shoreline.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist by Cushing PD.
OSBI had investigators and a Crime Scene Technician come to the scene.
“Following the investigation at the scene, Carter’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City,” Claxton said.
Carter’s next of kin have been notified and the investigation is still ongoing.
The press release said no further information will be released until the medical examiner has issued a formal cause of death.
