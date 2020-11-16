The Cushing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday around 8:45 p.m.
According to the release, the shooting took place at 100 block of E. Moses St,. and was reported by citizens.
“Upon arrival officers confirmed that multiple rounds had been shot at the person standing in front of 124 E. Moses and into the building,” the release said.
The person retreated inside the building and returned fire according to the release..
The release said no injuries were reported and a single gunshot struck a building across the street.
“This investigation is ongoing but little to no cooperation has been shown by persons at the scene,” the release said.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting contact Investigator Jerrod Livergood at the Cushing Police Department. He can be reached at 918-225-1212.
This case is still under investigation.
