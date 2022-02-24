A Cushing resident was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Law enforcement was looking for Ricardo Fausto, alleging he had active city warrants, Cushing Officer Cody Carpenter wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
He alleged Fausto got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle when he had a suspended license.
Carpenter said he initiated a traffic stop and put Fausto under arrest for driving with a suspended license.
Carpenter searched Fausto and said he found a large sum of cash on him but no items related to drugs. The money was seized because he “had reason to believe the large sum of cash was proceeds from narcotics sales,” he wrote in the affidavit. Officer David Smith and Carpenter searched the vehicle and alleged they found two firearms loaded but not chambered. He also alleged a smoking device with burnt residue was found inside the driver’s side door.
“Ofc. Smith located a black and grey Adidas bag with male clothing inside,” Carpenter alleged. “Inside the bag, Ofc. Smith located a large Ziplock bag with several smaller baggies inside, containing a crystal-like substance.”
The affidavit said the baggies had the writing “939” on the front. Scales and syringes, and two firearms were also found in the vehicle. The guns weren’t reported stolen.
Carpenter said he went to adjust the handcuffs on Fausto when he admitted to having something in his pants. Carpenter said he told Fausto to leave it, and it would be removed at the jail.
“I transported Fausto to the Cushing City Jail where Fausto voluntarily removed suspected narcotics from his boxer shorts,” Carpenter said. “The suspected narcotics were placed in a gun locker for safekeeping.”
The affidavit said the bag labeled “939” weighed 149.5 grams. The five bags found were weighed individually. The total weight of the five bags combined was 141 grams.
All the substances police alleged they located tested positive as methamphetamine.
Fausto was booked into the Payne County Jail with a $100,000 bond attached to it. Attorney Sarah Kennedy is representing him, and he is scheduled to be on the preliminary hearing docket on March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.