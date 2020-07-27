A Cushing resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in Tulsa County.
Charles Radford, 45, of Cushing, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The other vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, was driven by Resh Woodson, 49, of Jenks. The passenger in the vehicle was Ryan Binney, 41, of Bixby
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report, Radford and Woodson were both driving eastbound on I-44. Radford entered into the same lane as Woodson, causing the motorcycle to strike the Jeep before striking a concrete barrier.
The two occupants in the Jeep Wrangler were not injured, and were wearing seat belts.
Woodson was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA.
The OHP report listed the condition of both drivers as “apparently normal.”
The cause of the collision is listed as an unsafe lane change in the report.
OHP was assisted by Catoosa Fire Department and Tulsa Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.