Cushing woman accused of assaulting Walmart employees

A Cushing woman was charged with assaulting Walmart employees with an iPad.
Jamie Lynn Segura, 27, was accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Cushing Officer Sara Reynolds was dispatched to Walmart located at 3100 E. Main St.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised the officer that Segura left on foot and was traveling westbound on Main Street.
When the officer arrived she made contact with the reporting party, Lee Ann Pierce.
The reporting party informed Reynolds that Segura changed her shirt, dumped her bag in the ditch and got a ride from an individual in a silver Ford Raptor.
The reporting party said Segura may not have known the driver because she was hitchhiking.
“I started to walk the field just west of Walmart when another female informed me she had found the bag belonging to Segura. I walked over and collected the bag and placed it into the trunk of my vehicle,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds proceeded to walk into Walmart and made contact with Shelby Sewell and Pierce.
Pierce had a visual injury on her forehead that was starting to swell, the officer said.
According to the affidavit, Sewell contacted Pierce when she discovered Segura was stealing merchandise.
“Pierce and Sewell then followed Segura around the store where they stated she changed her shirt twice,” Reynolds said.
The affidavit said when Segura tried to leave, Sewell grabbed the bag Segura had placed merchandise in. Then, Segura attempted to strike Sewell’s hand with an iPad.
“Pierce then walked up showing her badge and tried to grab the bag also. Segura then started hitting pierce on the hands, wrist and eventually striking her on the forehead with the iPad,” Reynolds alleged.
According to the affidavit, Segura had been trespassing at Walmart. The employees knew her by a picture they had on file.
The two women provided the officer with the iPad and Segura’s house shoes. They alleged she took her house shoes off while running.
The two employees were provided Cushing Police Department statements, both women wrote the statements verbatim.
Sewell is an Asset Protection Associate for Walmart. She alleged she observed a female acting suspiciously.
She said she observed Segura selecting items and stacking them next to her purse. Sewell contacted Pierce with what she saw.
“Maintaining surveillance I observed as Jamie stacked all the items into a black crate she selected from crafts. I observed as she went to an empty aisle and set the crate onto her purse then pulled up the sides,” Sewell alleged.
Sewell said Segura “ditched her coat” and placed the bag on her shoulder, heading to the exit.
Pierce, Sewell and Associate Brandon Rogers made contact with Segura.
According to Sewell’s statement, Pierce attempted to have Segura come to the office, while Sewell attempted to recover their merchandise.
Pierce and Sewell both alleged Segura struck them with an iPad.
Segura dropped the iPad and Pierce recovered it and called the police.
Pierce wrote in her statement that Segura dropped tea and reading glasses as she ran from the scene.
The affidavit said Segura had previously been caught shoplifting July 8, 2019.
“Apa Sewell and I looked at the iPad that had a broken screen but you could still see what was on it, showing her Facebook page with her name Jamie Lynn Jackson on it, with her pictures on it,” Pierce alleged.
Segura was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing after being forbidden and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Bond was set in the amount of $7,500.
