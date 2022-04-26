The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle collision that killed a woman from Cushing on Monday on US-177 half a mile south of Stillwater.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, Leslie Escoe, 48, of Cushing, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Escoe was stopped in the outside northbound lane of US 177 due to her 2012 Nissan Versa having a flat tire.
Robert Bentley, 58, of Cleveland, was driving a 2013 Ram 1500 and had stopped to help Escoe. The report said Escoe and Bentley were out of their vehicles and assessing the flat tire when Kail Carder, 23, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, struck Bentley's vehicle, causing it to hit Escoe.
Bentley suffered arm injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Carder wasn't injured.
The report lists the condition of all three drivers and the cause of the collision as under investigation.
