The music blasted through the speakers in the theatre gives off a resounding echo that energized anyone crossing its path.
The bands Fox Royale and Cavern Company performed songs from their repertoire, ones fans know and love and ones that are unreleased.
On each day the previous week, the theatre screened a movie in the same venue, including the premiere for “A Quiet Place Part II.”
From the outside, the Dunkin Theatre appears to be an old relic from the Roaring 20’s that’s been perfectly preserved over time.
Between the marble flooring in the staircase, the crisp Egyptian-imported chandeliers in the lobby and the bright marquee lights in the entryway, it’s easy to believe this theatre has always been a vibrant staple in the community.
However, the people in Cushing know that sentiment is far from the truth.
In November 2016, Cushing was the epicenter for a 5.0 magnitude earthquake that caused extensive damage to the structural integrity of some of the city’s most notable sites, including the Dunkin Theatre.
Ashlee Parsons is a Cushing resident who said she remembers when the Dunkin theatre was the go-to hangout spot on Friday nights.
“With the devastation of the earthquake hitting downtown Cushing really bad… there was a lot of damage, which probably wasn’t the best for the community,” Parsons said. “You got kids who, you know, what are they gonna do on the weekends?”
After the earthquake, the Dunkin theatre permanently closed because the damage the building received was too expensive to repair.
But that didn’t stop one man from seeing a vision for the community and working to make it a reality.
Geoffrey Beasley bought the building in 2017 with the sole goal of renovating it. He said because he and his family plan on living in Cushing in the long run, he wanted to invest in the town’s future.
“I really feel like a movie theatre is something that our community needs and I love live entertainment,” Beasley said. “What better way to engage my kids and give them culture than to have a venue?”
The renovation, which ended up costing over $3 million, resurrected the theatre to greater heights. The Dunkin now also acts as a venue that hosts live music.
Beasley said he wants to offer a unique experience for moviegoers. At the beginning of each movie’s opening night, Beasley plans to hire a vaudeville act to entertain the audience.
“I like to have Easter eggs throughout my business,” Beasley said. “We want to have fun things that loyal patrons find about our business that they love.”
In addition to the reopening of the Dunkin Theatre, Beasley is opening Godofredo’s Pizzeria & Tap Room next door to provide more dining and entertainment options for the community.
Parsons said she walked out of the Dunkin Theatre feeling hopeful for Cushing’s future and that it’s a return to normalcy.
“I never thought I would see this here in a million years,” she said. “I think that it’s a really cool way to give back to the community so that the community can grow and prosper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.