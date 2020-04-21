Custom coronavirus wedding gifts, apparel available for purchase at Oklahoma business

Mackley’s Design Custom Wedding Gifts and Apparel is working hard to keep clients cheerful amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“With the rise of this pandemic, I had the idea to create custom COVID/quarantine gifts and apparel, but was hesitant to officially offer it,” MacKenzie Morris, owner of Mackley’s Design said.
Morris said she was hesitant to offer this new line because she didn’t want to seem insensitive to brides at this time.
“I had a bride reach out to me asking me to custom make her a wine glass that shed light on the fact that she was having to postpone her wedding. I knew there were brides who would be interested in it,” Morris said.
The bride left a message for Morris outlining an idea for the wine glass, but not sure of the exact wording.
“From there, I opened up my design software and created a design that said, ‘I drink because coronavirus postponed my wedding,’” Morris said.
The bride loved the idea Morris sent her and the cup was mailed out the next day.
Mackley’s Design has a handful of custom COVID-19 related designs that brides are able to choose from.
“Our top selling items are T-shirts, wine glasses, koozies, and getting ready robes,” Morris said. “All of these items can be fully customized to be COVID-19 related if that is what the client wants.”
Morris said that clients are able to choose the font, colors and wording of their custom made gifts.
“Also, if a client is wanting an item customized that they do not see represented within our page, we just ask that they let us know what the item is and we can make it happen for them,” Morris said.
Due to the current circumstances and the instability of the economy, these items aren’t being ordered in large quantities.
“These items act more as ‘novelty,’ ‘gag gifts,’ ‘memorabilia,’ that will be great to have when reflecting back to this period of time,” Morris said.
The wedding industry is taking a hit during this pandemic. Brides and grooms are being forced to find creative ways to have a wedding with no more than 10 people or push it back again.
This isn’t only causing stress on the clients, but the wedding industry as a whole.
“The virus is affecting the wedding industry in many ways as it is putting pressure on the vendors to be flexible with their scheduling and payment of services, but is also testing the brides, grooms, and their families as well as they are having to reschedule the entire event,” Morris said.
She said this is especially scary for small businesses in this industry due to the cancellations. Smaller businesses don’t have the revenue built up to stay afloat during this pandemic.
“This virus could be detrimental to some smaller businesses as they may not be able to afford to cover the bills and ride out this pandemic until the end,” Morris said.
If there is a client considering postponing their wedding, Morris said be transparent and honest with everyone involved, including the vendors.
“We are all dealing with the stress that is associated with COVID-19 in one way or another, so most of us have a level of understanding and empathy that will be reflected when talking about your wedding postponement,” Morris said.
She said most vendors are willing to be flexible with clients to ensure weddings are perfect.
“You can find our page on Facebook by searching: Mackley’s Design and messaging us there. You can also contact us by calling: 214-402-7247,” Morris said.
