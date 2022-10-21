Two bicyclists were injured after being struck by a car Thursday evening near E Airport Road and N Jardot Road, according to an Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Report.
Corie Smith, 43 of Stillwater and Jason Mallinger, 49, were transported from the scene after being struck by a Toyota Prius driven by Charles Snyder, 40, of Stillwater.
Smith was flown to OU Medical Center, admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, leg and arm injuries. Mallinger was driven to SMC where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Snyder was not injured.
According to the report, Snyder was traveling north on Jardot Road from Airport Road and struck the cyclists from the rear.
The weather was clear and the roadway dry, according to the report. The driver’s condition was apparently normal, though the cause of collision is under investigation.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Fire Department, LifeNet EMS and AirEvac responded to the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.