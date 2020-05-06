District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas announced on Monday that she filed objections regarding four matters pending before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
The press release said, “Additionally, Thomas announced she had filed a request to have the Board Chairman disqualify two members of the Board from hearing cases arising out of District Nine, Payne and Logan Counties.”
In 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle to the Pardon and Parole Board.
Doyle is employed as the Deputy Executive Director of a company called Center for Employment Opportunities which provides employment and training for persons who have recently been released from incarceration.
Luck serves on the Board of Directors for the Center for Employment Opportunities.
The press release said Doyle and Luck have had editorials that supported state question 805 in major newspapers here in Oklahoma.
SQ 805 is aimed at criminal justice reform and if passed will end sentence enhancements for nonviolent crimes.
Service on the Pardon and Parole Board isn’t a full time job, but members do receive $22,800 to $24,800 per year in taxpayer dollars. This is for compensation of their duties.
Thomas argued Doyle and Luck can’t be expected to consider parole and commutation requests impartially. This is because they are employing or about to employ the people whose applications are being considered.
According to the press release Thomas said, "As a sitting DA, it would obviously be inappropriate for someone in my position to sit on this Board. Persons who practice felony criminal defense in the State are prohibited from sitting on the Board. We are simply saying these two people come to the consideration of these cases from a biased perspective. Victims, and others who are protesting early release, can't help but doubt whether these two Board members will fairly consider their arguments."
Thomas objected to the parole of three convicted murders on the dockets this month.
“Charlton Cole was convicted in Payne County, in 1998, for killing his two year old child. He received a sentence of Life imprisonment based upon a plea agreement with the State. Douglas Gray was convicted in Logan County, in 1988, for the murder of a young Guthrie teacher. He received a sentence of Life imprisonment after pleading guilty without an agreement with the State of Oklahoma. James Davis was originally convicted in Payne County in a 1987 case for the murder of an OSU student outside a Stillwater tavern,” the press release said.
The press release also said Thomas objected to the commutation of Breyannah Kinnard-Rivers. Commutation if granted has the possibility to reduce the sentence an offender was given.
Kinnard-Rivers was found guilty of Child Abuse by Injury and two counts of Child Abuse by Failure to Protect from Harm in 2018.
According to the press release Thomas said, "These crimes are designated by law as 85% crimes, meaning an inmate must serve 85% of the sentence before they can be considered for parole. Judges and juries believe this law and take it into account when they impose sentences. The current Pardon and Parole Board is considering commutations as a way to get around the 85% requirement.”
Thomas added, "We do not object to all applications for parole. We have not objected to commutations when the basis was changes in the law since the original sentence was ordered, such as drug offenders and other non-violent offenders whose crimes are now misdemeanors.”
The press release said Thomas has had to object to numerous serious cases receiving parole applications and commutations in Payne and Logan County in 2020.
Thomas said this has to stop. Prosecutors, Juries, defense attorneys, judges and appellate courts spend months or even years shepherding these cases though the court system.
Thomas said they are given a short amount of time to educate the board on what happened in these cases. She thinks they have gone too far, and this has to stop.
The press release said Thomas said many questions arise when appointing Luck and Doyle.
"The conflict of interest is clear and concerning. How many offenders, already released on GPS or about to be released, go to work for this company Doyle and Luck are associated with?” Thomas said.
Thomas continued, Before their appointments, how many clients ended up in their program? Since their appointments to the Board, how many clients have they received? It is fundamentally wrong to vote on the release of offenders they are employing or may employ. How is this company funded? What kind of money flows through it and where did it come from? Regardless of how you feel about the company's mission, these people have no business on this Board.”
