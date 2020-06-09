A new victim has come forward to allege that sexual communications and acts occurred between her and Alberto Morejon IV, in July 2017.
The Payne County District Attorney’s office filed a new charge of forcible oral sodomy on Monday.
Stillwater Detective Sherae LeJeune was conducting an investigation into Morejon after the first victim’s parents came forward with concerns.
LeJune identified the second victim as 18-year-old Jane Doe in the probable cause affidavit.
Jane Doe met with LeJeune on May 27 at the Stillwater Police Department.
She alleged she was 14 and an eighth-grader in Morejon’s class in the 2015-2016 school year.
The victim went to Morejon’s classroom frequently and confided in him because she felt safe, she told the officer.
“Their conversations began normal. Eventually, the content of Alberto’s messages became flirtatious and sexualized in nature,”LeJeune alleged in the affidavit.
Jane Doe alleged she was sent imprint images and images of Morejon grabbing his groin. She said imprint images were sent more frequently, in almost every conversation.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she reluctantly sent approximately seven nude images of herself over the four years they communicated.
It also said Morejon talked continuously about trust and asked if he could trust her not to save any images or messages.
The court document alleged that Morejon advised the victim of a neighbor’s house where they could meet to "do things" because the house was vacant.
“He told her there were no cameras in the home and his wife would think he was over there to check on the house,” LeJeune said in the affidavit.
Jane Doe also alleged she was invited over to his house when his wife was out of town, and made comments saying he could “rock her world.” She told the officer she didn’t know what that statement meant at the time, but Morejon often talked to her about both sex and oral sex.
According to the affidavit, the victim met with Morejon once for the purpose of a sexual act when she was 16.
The affidavit alleged the victim drove to an area near Morejon’s house and he picked her up in his jeep and drove her to a dark street so no one would see her in his vehicle.
The victim alleged she performed a sexual act that lasted two or three minutes. She said Morejon wanted to ensure no body fluids would be found in his vehicle.
“Afterward, Alberto asked her if anyone knew where she was and if she had a tracking device on her vehicle or phone. He dropped her off a block away from her vehicle and made her promise not to tell anyone,” the affidavit said.
The victim said she had been in constant communication with Morejon until his arrest on May 19.
The victim was able to provide details about inside and outside of Morejon’s home from images that had been sent to her. As well as, clothing and other identifiers about his person that were consistent with previous testimony.
Morejon’s lawyer, Irwin Box requested the new charge be on the arraignment docket on Tuesday.
