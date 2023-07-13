Damar Hamlin couldn’t hold back tears Wednesday night when he presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Buffalo Bills training staff.
The Bills safety, 25, suffered a cardiac arrest during a January Monday Night Football game after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver.
Bills coach Sean McDermott credited Oklahoma State University graduate Denny Kellington for performing life-saving CPR on the field. Kellington later received an official fifth-place vote for NFL Most Valuable Player, was the commencement speaker at OSU’s spring graduation ceremonies and now received an ESPY Award.
The award is named after the Arizona Cardinals safety who forfeited his career to enlist in the Army in 2002 following the Sept. 11 attacks. Tillman died in Afghanistan two years later.
A video depicting Hamlin’s recovery was shown before he presented the award.
“What I’ve taken away from what happened to me six and a half months ago is that any of us at any given time are capable of doing something that’s incredible, in saving a life and living a life in service to others,” Hamlin said. “It’s a blessing, it’s a responsibility and it’s the very reason you’re hearing my voice now. Anyone could be a hero. These are mine.”
Hamlin’s tears were met with a standing ovation as he presented the award. The staff hugged him onstage.
Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske accepted the award and spoke on behalf of the group. He thanked the team of athletic trainers, medical staff, equipment managers, player engagement personnel, mental health clinicians, chaplains, security, on-field first responders, paramedics and the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
“By the grace of God and divine intervention, we had the best outcome that we could have prayed for or imagined,” Breske said. “This team next to me, who is celebrated tonight, we’re not used to having the spotlight on us. We were just doing our job, but the idea of service is definitely something that is ingrained in our profession and that we take great pride in.”
Lastly, he wanted to raise awareness for cardiac events and the need for athletic trainers in youth sports.
“Please support funding for AED and CPR training, especially in underserved communities,” Breske said. “If there is one thing we hope to take away tonight, learn CPR and learn how to use an AED because they save lives. Set a goal for yourself. Do it this summer before football season. You don’t have to be perfect. We always say doing something is better than doing nothing.”
