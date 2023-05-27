As Dona Lawson scrubbed a Union soldier’s gravestone at Fairlawn Cemetery, she felt a special connection to the man who sacrificed to preserve freedom – although he was not her relative or friend.
The Union soldier, Calvin Haycraft, moved to Stillwater and raised his family after serving in the Civil War. When Haycraft died in 1904, the Union soldiers – part of the Grand Army of the Republic – held a military funeral for him.
“It touched me to know that he went off to war,” Lawson said. “He came here and chose to stay in Stillwater. I’ve been doing some research on his family. The Union soldiers that were here watched after each other.”
Lawson was one of eight women who gathered to clean the original gravestones of 16 Union soldiers at Fairlawn on May 16 and 17. The soldiers died between 1895 and 1914.
As members of the Twin Mounds Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Union, the women adopted gravestones to maintain throughout the year.
“I just love finding out history about these gentlemen,” Lawson said. “They went through a lot, just like our soldiers today.”
The NSDU is a lineage society that was founded in 1912 in New York City. The Twin Mounds chapter was named for the Battle of Round Mountain that occurred near Yale, Oklahoma in November 1861.
Members have either a direct lineal or collateral (like an uncle or great-grandpa) relationship with a Union soldier.
The Twin Mounds chapter was chartered in August 1998 and is the only NSDU chapter in Oklahoma.
The chapter has 46 members and is actively involved in community projects that include Wreaths Across America sponsorship, Union tombstone restoration and service to veterans. They also designed a pin that honored veterans and was adopted by the National Society.
“We researched it and to our knowledge, we couldn't find that (the Union soldiers) had any living family in this area,” said Carolyn Gang, Twin Mounds Vice Regent. “We looked at their headstones … they really need to be cleaned. We just felt like this was something important to do.”
The Twin Mounds chapter used a nontoxic cleaner, scrub brushes and spray bottles filled with water to clean the gravestones. The National Park Service approved the cleaner for use in preserving historical monuments.
Union gravestones have a medallion with the soldier’s name, rank and company. No birth or death dates are listed.
The rounded tops stand out in cemeteries – different than the Confederate gravestones with pointed tops.
“It's just so sad to see the stones have all this moss and lichen and all this stuff on them,” said member Janice Mitchell, who coordinated the event. “We leave flags and cleaner stones, and they look so beautiful and white after we do this.”
Mitchell said her interest in honoring the gravestones of soldiers started as a child when she spent time with her parents and grandparents looking at the gravestones of soldiers – and remembering their sacrifices.
The members tried out the initial project on a smaller scale at cemeteries in Ingalls, Ripley and Glencoe where Union soldiers are buried.
“We wanted to see if this was going to be a doable project, which it was. Everybody loved it,” Gang said. “So, we thought, let's move to Fairlawn, where we know there's 220 Union veterans buried here.”
Gang said more than 16 gravestones needed to be cleaned, but she chose the ones most in need of repair. Most of the soldiers at Fairlawn were buried with their wives and had traditional gravestones, but others were stand-alone.
Gang said the gravestones had probably not been touched in about 100 years.
“Even if they were buried in 1914, by 1920 or 1930, if they did have any family here … for at least a hundred years they’ve sat there,” Gang said.
In addition to the cleaning project, the chapter started the Adopt-a-Union-Veteran program.
Members check on the grave twice a year, looking for cracks in the base or general repairs needed. At the members' discretion, they may place a flag or wreath on Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day at the grave, or honor the soldier’s memory on his birthday or at Christmas.
“The reason it’s important is that it recognizes the past,” said Bill Bernhardt, board president of the Fairlawn Cemetery. “Recognizing those people that have died also helps us realize that we'll be remembered afterwards, too.”
The old veterans’ markers can be replaced, Bernhardt said, but cleaning them is better.
“They have that aged look,” Bernhardt said. “They give us a feel for what it was a hundred years ago.”
Remembering the dead, Bernhardt said, makes life more interesting and more valuable.
