The Oklahoma Human Services Development Disability Services is bringing Stillwater a meeting to help families get off the DDS waitlist.
Some families claimed to have been on a waitlist for state assistance with developmental and other disabilities for more than 10 years. Oklahoma has recently earmarked more funds to help streamline the process.
“Families arrive unsure about next steps, but they leave with all their questions answered and hope for what lies ahead,” DDS Division Director Beth Scrutchins said in a press release. “Our goal is to make sure they know Oklahoma Human Services is here for them and will help them every step of the way.”
According to OHS, more than 400 people attended the meetings, called PossABLE, in December. The goal of the meetings are to “help families coming off the waitlist to unite with providers to access services, to reimagine what the future holds and work towards making it a reality,” according to the release.
The meeting in Stillwater will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8. It is for families who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and January 2016.
There is no cost for the meeting but registration is required.
“A $100 stipend is available for families who need to offset the cost of attendance for travel or hiring a caregiver,” the press release state. “Families who have attended previous meetings can register to attend but will not receive the stipend.”
Sign up is available by calling 844-944-9301 or visit bit.ly/dds-possable. Families that applied for DDS in the dates specified who did not receive an invitation may need to update their contact information at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/ddswl.html.
“If your name is in a later group, you will be notified of meetings in the future when your group comes up for services,” the release reads. “If you are uncertain of your application date, please contact DDS.Waitlist@okdhs.org or call 405-521-6268.”
