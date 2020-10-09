Deadline approaching for VFW essay contest

The VFW in Stillwater is hoping to remind area students about the opportunity compete in an essay contest that could provide cash prizes to the winners.
Patriot’s Pen is a nationwide VFW-sponsored writing competition open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. The deadline is Oct. 31.
The 2020-21 them is “What is Patriotism to Me?”
To enter, find the form at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships. The essay and submission form should be submitted to the VFW Post. Stillwater Post 2027 is located at 5505 W. Sixth Ave. The essays are judged on knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas.
Essays can be no less than 300 words and can’t exceed 400 words. It must be type-written. No one should identify themselves within the essay, which would include name, school, city, state, race or national origin.
“The essay must be a contestant’s original work and a product of the contestant’s own thinking,” according to the VFW release. “The approach to the Patriot’s Pen theme should be positive and clearly focused.
“Poetry is not acceptable. Quotations may be used sparingly if plainly identified wherever used.”
There are four levels of winners, which include the local post winners. One out of 15 essays will then advance to the regional level where a first-place essay advances to the state level. At the national level, the grand prize is $5,000.
Entrants may contact Post Commander Bill Jones at 405-332-1373 for more information.
