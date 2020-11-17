Deadline near for Stillwater Community Thanksgiving Dinner food boxes

While the Stillwater Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be much less communal this year, organizers are hoping they’ll see the same spirit of giving the community has brought to the previous 35 dinners.
This year, the dinner is going all takeaway, with food boxes that will be picked up Nov. 25 from First United Methodist. Anyone who would like a food box will need to sign up by 5 p.m. Friday. They can do that by calling/texting Christina Morrill at 580-370-6466 or emailing christinamorrill@live.com.
Morrill said they have already received more than 1,100 orders, believing that some of it may stem from other issues of food insecurity related to the pandemic.
“A lot of it with COVID, people being out of work, Cushing isn’t doing theirs this year. We’ve never turned anybody away. It’s always been the Stillwater area, Perkins, anybody around – I know we’re getting people from other counties,” she said. “School going virtual, people out of work, there was just a lot of food insecurity. The need was great. We just really felt a calling to make this happen.”
Each box will be two pieces of chicken, a roll, pie, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing. Homeland is roasting chicken and doing rolls. The Church of Christ is donating pies, and Alleyn Campbell, a senior at Stillwater High School, is doing a can drive to provide other foodstuffs.
Campbell is collecting donations through Sunday of canned corn, green beans, cranberry sauce and boxed stuffing, instant potatoes and pre-packaged gravy mix. The drop-off is at Homeland.
The dinner could also use a financial boost, as Morrill said it is more expensive to do it this way. Donations can be made to First United Methodist.
Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers have also had to limit volunteers. They also will not be able to deliver to homes.
“This is the hard part, we’re limiting our volunteers to our core group due to COVID,” Morrill said.
They will still be sending food with Mobile Meals through Stillwater Medical and making a delivery to Roxie Weber.
“We appreciate everyone’s support,” she said. “We hope to be back to normal next year, and to see our volunteers, but if somebody wants to help in anyway, donate to the can drive or make a monetary donation. That will help us out.”
