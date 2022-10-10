Stillwater’s VFW Post 2027 is looking for new participants in the annual Voice of Democracy competition.
There are actually two competitions. The one for sixth- to eighth-graders is called Patriot’s Pen, which is a written essay. For ninth- to 12-graders, it’s called Voice of Democracy and requires a verbal essay.
The deadline for entry is Oct. 31 and while most area schools should have the information to enter, downloadable forms are available at the VFW.org website.
Last year, Payne County produced two local winners who advanced to state competition. Stillwater’s Abhi Sukhdial finished third at state in the Patriot’s Pen. The theme for that competition was, ‘How can I be a good American?’ Morrison’s Caleb Horne advance through the local and district competition with the theme ‘America: where do we go from here?’
The theme for the 2022-23 Patriot’s Pen is ‘My Pledge to Our Veterans.’ The theme for the Voice of Democracy contest is ‘Why is the Veteran Important?’
The national winner in the Voice of Democracy contest wins a $35,000 college scholarship. The national winner of the Patriot’s Pen wins $5,000. There are cash rewards or scholarships for wins at each level.
The Patriot’s Pen contest requires a 300-400 typed essay. The judging criteria is based on Knowledge of Theme, Theme Development and Clarity of Ideas.
The Voice of Democracy requires a 3-5 minute audio recording of the essay submitted on a flash drive or electronic device and a typed essay. The judging criteria is based on Originality, Content and Delivery.
The official rules and regulations can be found on each entry form.
Applications can be sent to local VFW Post 2027 at 5505 West 6th Avenue, 74074 or emailed to vfwpost2027@gmail.com.
The VFW is also accepting applications for Teacher of the Year and Emergency Responder of the Year. Call 405-332-1373 for more information.
