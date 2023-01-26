Only three weeks remain before voters will go to the polls for local elections.
On Feb. 14, Payne County voters will have the option to extend or end the 3/8-cent sales tax. The vote is broken into five propositions to fund road and bridge projects, the Payne County Expo Center, the county’s general fund, Payne County Extension and county fire departments.
That same day, Stillwater voters will also have a city council election and Stillwater Public Schools bone issue on their ballots.
The school bond issue is also broken into two propositions. Proposition 1 is $190 million, with the bulk going to build a new high school. Proposition 2 is $5 million for transportation.
The municipal election is for Seat No. 2 of the Stillwater City Council, a four-year term. Candidates are Nathan Brubaker, Yuki Clarke, Tim Hardin and Weston Caswel. If elected, Caswell would be ineligible to hold office according to state law on the time needed to elapse after serving a felony sentence. Though he missed the window to withdraw, Caswell has told the News Press he is not actively campaigning.
Cushing voters have a city commission election between Ricky Lofton and Geoffrey Beasley and a school board election between Brian Zwanziger and Trudy Evans.
Yale also has a city commission election between Nancy Griffin and Roy Lozier.
Monday marks the deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the Feb. 14 election.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” Payne County Election Secretary Dondee Klien said in a news release.
Voters can submit an absentee ballot application online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, apply in person at the County Election Board or download the application from the Payne County Election Board at oklahoma.gov/elections. Anyone with questions about the process should call the election board at 405-747-8350.
The deadline to register in time for the Feb. 14 election has passed, but potential voters still have time to register for the March 7 State Special Election on the recreational marijuana ballot initiative. Registration applications are available at the oklahoma.gov/elections website. People at least 17 1/2 years old are eligible to register but must be 18 to vote.
