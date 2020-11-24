December jury term, trials postponed due to COVID-19

Judge Phillip Corley has canceled the December jury term.
The two trials that were set for the week of Dec. 7 have also been postponed.
Troy Harrison was scheduled to have a jury trial on the charge of child sexual abuse.
He will now have a motion hearing Dec. 8 to address scheduling.
The second trial that has been postponed was for Anthony Endrina, who was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in 2017.
He was set to have a jury trial Dec. 7 before Judge Corley.
There has not been a new date set for Endrina and his trial.
Court Clerk Lori Allen sent a release that said, the jury term for Dec. 7 has been canceled.
“If you were called for jury duty and summoned to report on Monday, Dec. 7, you do not need to appear. Judge Corley has canceled the December jury term,” Allen said.
Allen said Corley canceled because of the rise in coronavirus cases. At this time, the Payne County Courthouse is still open and the only change is there will be no trials until the first of the year.
