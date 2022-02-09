After three days of trial, 12 Payne County jurors found Nam Huu Nguyen guilty Wednesday on all three counts of sexual battery and recommended 25 years.
Nguyen was accused of sexually assaulting two women and one minor while employed at Royal Nails. None of the survivors knew each other, and the assaults were three separate incidents, but all women had similar stories.
Jurors heard opening statements on Tuesday from the defense counsel Royce Hobbs and Payne County Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio.
Garuccio read the information for the charges and gave the opening statement on behalf of the State of Oklahoma. She gave minimal details but told the jury she’d let the victims tell their story.
All three alleged victims didn’t know each other but all detailed similar assaults. Starting with Nguyen asking if they wanted an eyebrow waxing and ending in an “uncomfortable and disturbing situation.”
Hobbs delivered a short opening statement. He said there is room for reasonable doubt and after all evidence is heard, he believes the jury will find his client not guilty.
All victims and most witnesses completed their direct and cross-examination on Tuesday. The jurors returned Wednesday for brief testimony from Stillwater Detective Mary Kellison and then to hear closing arguments.
By law, since the state has the burden of proof, they get two opportunities to give closing arguments.
The first closing argument was given by Garuccio, who went over testimony from the victims. She told the jurors Nguyen touched all women without their consent.
“He meant to take that action. It wasn’t a mistake,” she said.
Garuccio went over the three separate counts of sexual battery and the reasons she thought all the elements to find Nguyen guilty were met.
“A reasonable person wouldn’t have thought that was OK,” she said when going over the second survivor's assault.
She said Nguyen used his job as a way to assault the women. None of the women went to the salon to get waxes. They were either getting their nails done or hanging out with someone.
“What happened here wasn’t proper and shouldn’t be allowed,” she said.
Hobbs gave his closing argument. He told the jury that his client was presumed innocent and laid out inconsistencies in the victim’s stories.
The first victim, Hobbs, questioned if she was a “vulnerable” woman because she was bigger than Nguyen, and she asked Hobbs during her cross-examination.
“She didn’t hesitate to take me on in the verbal gymnastics, did she,” he asked the jurors.
He also pointed out that one of the victims was in the courtroom and had her head in her hands. When she looked up, with tears, he said, “well, not anymore.”
Hobbs also questioned if the victims made the stories up and said the district attorneys just wanted everyone to take their word for it.
“Some people do things just to get attention,” he said. “I don’t know why.”
He also said Nguyen makes his living working in salons, so what motivation would he have to assault the women.
Hobbs also said getting manicures is “intimate” because it involves massages and holding hands. He also brought up women going to the OBGYN as part of an argument.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent was the final one to give a closing statement. She paused as she told the jury she anticipated having to answer questions from Hobbs. What she didn't think she’d have to address was a victim being in the courtroom.
Vincent addressed the OBGYN comment Hobbs made. Vincent said sometimes women breastfeed in public, go to the OBGYN, and even get harassed for their body, but that doesn’t give someone the right to assault them in a nail salon.
“Women do not agree that a man can stick his hand down her pants … just because they’re at a nail salon,” she said.
The jury deliberated quickly and returned a guilty verdict. Nguyen was remanded to the custody of the sheriff deputies.
He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on March 15.
