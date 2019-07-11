Defendant in fatal Stillwater shooting officially charged

Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, a 29-year-old Stillwater man, was officially charged Thursday in Payne County District Court with first-degree murder, or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter.
Doyal is being accused of shooting and killing Jared Lance Roybal of Tonkawa, who died in the early morning hours of July 7.
According to a probable cause affidavit, two people had driven Roybal to the OnCue on Sixth Avenue and Perkins and one ran inside to ask for medical assistance. One of the witnesses was a minor. That witness told investigators Roybal was driving his van in the area of Raintree Drive and Peachtree Drive when they approached a car driving in the opposite direction. They told police the car had stopped and the driver yelled at Roybal.
“Jared yelled, ‘What?’ and was shot in the neck by the driver of the car,” the affidavit reads.
The witness told police he saw the shooter, but did not know him, and that the shooter drove away with at least one other person in the car.
Police found a car matching the witness descriptions, and found it registered to Doyal.
The alternative charge likely allows for flexibility by the prosecutors as the police investigation continues. First-degree murder could be punishable up to the death penalty in Oklahoma. A first-degree manslaughter charge is punishable by imprisonment for no less than four years. He was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Doyal has an extensive rap sheet of charges and convictions between Payne and Pawnee County. One of his earliest convictions was in 2008 for second degree burglary. He was entered into a delayed sentencing program for youthful offenders and in August 2009 received a deferred sentence and was ordered to complete drug court. Over the next couple of years, Doyal racked up a series of assorted misdemeanors that violated his probation.
His next felony convictions came in 2012 for felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and domestic abuse. He served his time in the Payne County Jail, having the bulk of his sentence suspended. Between 2012-2015 Doyal had been busted once for marijuana possession, but in 2016 was found guilty of another felony for possession of a controlled dangerous substance after former felony conviction.
During sentencing in April 2018, Doyal was given another chance, with the court ordering a 10-year sentence to be suspended on the condition of good behavior, several-month spans in jail and multiple hours of community service. Doyal had two domestic assault charges stemming from a June 2017 case dismissed as the request of the state. Most recently, Doyal had been charged for misdemeanor domestic abuse stemming from a June 25 incident. The court was going to set sentencing in that case for July 26 this year when Doyal was arrested on murder charges.
