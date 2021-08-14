Defendant in first-degree murder case returning to court

Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, 31, of Stillwater was charged with desecration of a human corpse and first-degree murder or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter.
Doyal is scheduled to have a jury trial at the end of October.
He was accused of fatally shooting Jared Lance Roybal, of Tonkawa in 2019. Doyal has had several trial dates scheduled but two were stricken last year because of the pandemic. He is scheduled for a burks hearing in September.
Stillwater man charged with second-degree murder and violating a protective order set to be in court:
Clyde Fields, was charged with second-degree murder last year in Payne County and was charged in Logan County with unauthorized removal of a dead body.
Roshauna Ray was found stabbed in the bushes outside Mercy Hospital in January of 2020. Ray had a protective order against Fields, and earlier reporting by the News Press said they were in a domestic relationship.
He will appear in court Tuesday for further pretrial.
Enid man charged in fatal collision appearing for further pretrial:
Eric Snow was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, marijuana.
Snow was accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and McMurtry Road in 2018.
He was scheduled for a jury trial in March, but that date was stricken for an unknown reason.
In July, a motion to exonerate bond was filed because Snow failed to appear for his June court date.
He is set to appear before Judge Stephen Kistler Tuesday morning.
